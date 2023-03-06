Works to repair a gas leak in Lichfield have been completed – but drivers have been told that temporary traffic lights will remain in place overnight.

Cadent has been carrying out repairs since last week at Trent Valley island.

The works have caused what motorists described as “absolute chaos” on surrounding roads.

But will the work has been completed, Cadent said the traffic lights would likely not be taken out until tomorrow (7th March).

A spokesperson told Lichfield Live:

“The works on Trent Valley Island were as a result of a gas leak. Our team attended and repaired the leak on Friday, engineers were then on site to reinstate the gas supply. “The work is now complete, and arrangements were in place for the traffic lights to come down. However, this is done through a third party company as well as the council who need to switch on the pedestrian lights, which has caused the delay in getting the traffic controls down.” Cadent spokesperson

As well as causing tailbacks on local roads, the roadworks have also led to complaints from residents in Streethay who have been unable to use any alternative routes due to the closure of the A38 slip road.

A Cadent spokesperson added: