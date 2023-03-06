A Lichfield woman is celebrating after being named as a leading figure in the wedding industry.

Denise Whelan was crowned Celebrant of the Year at the English Wedding Awards at a ceremony in London.

She was nominated for the award by customers who hailed her ability to make their special day “unforgettable”.

Denise said:

“I am overwhelmed to have received this award. I’m proud to have developed my celebrant work successfully. “People have always been at the heart of my career, it is a privilege to be part of their special day and create memories that will last them forever.” Denise Whelan

Former fitness instructor Denise has previously told Lichfield Live about how the pandemic saw her switch to her new career as a celebrant.