A Lichfield woman is celebrating after being named as a leading figure in the wedding industry.
Denise Whelan was crowned Celebrant of the Year at the English Wedding Awards at a ceremony in London.
She was nominated for the award by customers who hailed her ability to make their special day “unforgettable”.
Denise said:
“I am overwhelmed to have received this award. I’m proud to have developed my celebrant work successfully.
“People have always been at the heart of my career, it is a privilege to be part of their special day and create memories that will last them forever.”Denise Whelan
Former fitness instructor Denise has previously told Lichfield Live about how the pandemic saw her switch to her new career as a celebrant.
“I’ve lost more than 30% of my business since the lockdown measures eased.
“My older clients were still uncertain about mixing and health clubs were tightening their belts to make savings, so I lost work there too.
“I hadn’t thought about becoming a celebrant until someone I know suggested I give it a go and I was interested enough to find out more.
“To my surprise I really enjoyed it and I found that I excelled in training.”Denise Whelan speaking in 2021