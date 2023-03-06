A new Lichfield primary school has unveiled its new logo.

The Anna Seward Primary School is being built to serve the new Deanslade Park housing development.

The £7million facility will welcome pupils for the first time in September.

Although a name linking to the city’s heritage had been chosen, a logo had not – so the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership created two designs and put them to a public vote.

The winning design received 52.5% of the votes cast.

A spokesperson said: