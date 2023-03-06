A new Lichfield primary school has unveiled its new logo.
The Anna Seward Primary School is being built to serve the new Deanslade Park housing development.
The £7million facility will welcome pupils for the first time in September.
Although a name linking to the city’s heritage had been chosen, a logo had not – so the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership created two designs and put them to a public vote.
The winning design received 52.5% of the votes cast.
A spokesperson said:
“The school has been named after romantic poet and novelist Anna Seward, who lived in the city and was known as the ‘Swan of Lichfield’.
“The logo features a swan motif formed from the letter ‘S’ for Seward, which represents a visual link to her skilful and creative ability with words.”Arthur Terry Learning Partnership spokesperson