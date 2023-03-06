The Anna Seward Primary School logo
The Anna Seward Primary School logo

A new Lichfield primary school has unveiled its new logo.

The Anna Seward Primary School is being built to serve the new Deanslade Park housing development.

The £7million facility will welcome pupils for the first time in September.

Although a name linking to the city’s heritage had been chosen, a logo had not – so the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership created two designs and put them to a public vote.

The winning design received 52.5% of the votes cast.

A spokesperson said:

“The school has been named after romantic poet and novelist Anna Seward, who lived in the city and was known as the ‘Swan of Lichfield’.

“The logo features a swan motif formed from the letter ‘S’ for Seward, which represents a visual link to her skilful and creative ability with words.”

Arthur Terry Learning Partnership spokesperson
Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments