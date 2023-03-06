Burntwood suffered their first league defeat since October as they went down 33-20 at Luctonians 3rds..

The result not only ends their lengthy winning run, but also throws the door open for Harborne in the title race who now sit level on points at the top after they earned a bonus point win at third placed Veseyans.

With nine regular starters unavailable for a variety of reasons, this was always going to be a difficult trip for Burntwood as they looked to extend their winning run to 15 outings. They led at half time 20-14, but 19 unanswered points by the hosts in the second period put paid to their proud record.

Luctonians mounted the first attack but were denied by a good tackle from Kian Carter and then a subsequent infringement allowed him to clear with one of many long touch-finders he produced during the game.

The visitors gradually shook off the effects of the two hour away day trip to get into the contest and take the lead with a Carter penalty goal after Sion Edwards, who was making a welcome return to action following work commitments, was high tackled.

Carter put his side in good field position on 18 minutes with a penalty kick to the right corner. In a well-rehearsed move, Tom Dawson caught the line out and fed Mackenzie Johnson to score by the flag. Carter added a superb conversion to make it 10-0.

A missed tackle in midfield then had Burntwood defending close to their own line. They held out for a while but after conceding a penalty, the hosts went over from a five metre catch and drive. A successful conversion trimmed the lead to 10-7.

On the half hour mark, Carter kicked his second penalty goal after good approach play from Hal Gozukucuk and Edwards moved the ball into home territory. However, an error at the restart saw Luctonians move a point ahead with a converted try from a quickly taken tapped penalty.

The last action of the half saw the lead change hands again. Skipper for the day Charles Michael led a drive through midfield. Edwards went close to the line before Tom Shorrock continued his recent run of try scoring to force his way over the line. Carter added another fine conversion for 20-14.

Within two minutes of the second half, Luctonians benefited from another error as the kick off was fumbled. A series of forward drives from line out possession concluded with a converted try.

Burntwood had the chance to reply immediately when Josh Shepherd got close to the line, but the ball ran loose and the danger was cleared with the help of a penalty award.

On 48 minutes the hosts moved six points ahead when their right winger broke some flimsy tackles to cross the line for the bonus point try.

Luctonians were on top for a 15 minute spell but had only a missed penalty goal attempt to show for their efforts. It was Carter who broke the pattern of play with a half break to feed Edwards but he couldn’t collect his own chip ahead.

With limited options in the line out, Burntwood couldn’t capitalise on another good position provided by Carter.

The killer score came with ten minutes remaining. A home kick into Burntwood territory was misfielded which allowed the home winger to race away to the posts for a converted try.

The visitors were given a lifeline for the remaining period when Shepherd went on a mazy run only to suffer a high tackle which cost the offender a yellow card.

Twice the Burntwood forwards were held up on the home try line as they battled for a losing bonus point but Gozukucuk was denied on both occasions, the second one because the match official was unsighted as the ball was grounded.

There was no game for Burntwood 2nds but the Colts took to the field away to Uttoxeter. They returned with a 50-19 loss.

Try scorers for Burntwood were Perrins, Turner and Heath added to by two conversions from Ratley. Kye Brindley and Tom Boswell were the pick of the Colts’ performance.

Burntwood are now faced with two must-win games if they are to claim the league title, the first of which is at home to Oswestry this Saturday (11th March), kick off 3pm.

The 2nds are due to face Stafford 3rds away.