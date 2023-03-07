A charity supporting victims and survivors of sexual and domestic violence has been given a funding boost.

Midland Expressway Ltd, operators of the M6 Toll, confirmed it would help fund a helpline run by Staffordshire Women’s Aid.

Founded in 1976, the group seeks to “empower victims to become survivors” through the work of a team of staff and volunteers.

The funding was confirmed ahead of International Women’s Day tomorrow (8th March).

Charlotte Almond, strategy and business development manager at Staffordshire Women’s Aid, said:

“It is thanks to the incredibly generous support of our local community and businesses, such as the Midland Expressway, that we have been able to provide our much-needed service for over 45 years. “Since the start of Covid we have seen a staggering 81% increase in calls to our 24-hour helpline. “Midland Expressway’s generous donation of £1,000 will go towards running our helpline during March and will ensure victims of domestic and sexual violence in Staffordshire can access support and advice 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.” Charlotte Almond, Staffordshire Women’s Aid

The Staffordshire Women’s Aid helpline can be accessed by calling 0300 330 5959.