Councillors are being asked to approve the purchase of three new gazebos in a bid to attract more stallholders to take up pitches at markets in Lichfield.

Lichfield City Council will decide whether to sped £2,100 on them with a view to them being hired out to casual traders who may not own one themselves.

A report to a meeting of the council due to take place on Monday (13th March) said:

“It was felt that such availability may encourage new and seasonal traders to the market. “The casual trader would be liable for the safe erection of the council’s equipment when renting a pitch.” Lichfield City Council report

The meeting will also hear about proposals to retain the one metre gap between stalls on Market Square.

The measure was originally introduced during the pandemic, but now looks set to stay.

“Traders have appeared reluctant to lose this space as it enables them to effectively trade from three sides. “The markets officer confirmed that the closing of the gap would only allow one extra stall to be included in the general market set up.” Lichfield City Council report

Meanwhile, a proposal will also see a representative of traders to act as a member of the city council’s markets working group.