Council leaders from across Staffordshire will discuss plans to grow the economy across the county at a meeting this week.

Members of the Staffordshire Leaders’ Board will debate the vision and priorities for ensuring “residents and businesses flourish” in the region.

A report to a meeting of the group of council chiefs said:

“Over the last ten years around 44,000 jobs have been created in Staffordshire, the skill levels of our population have improved vastly, while the number of people choosing to start a business within the county has increased greatly and is now in line with the national average for the first time. “While we have therefore had many successes, we have no intention of resting on our laurels and will drive forward our plans for the local economy.” Staffordshire Leaders’ Board report

A document – Building a Place to Prosper – sets out the vision for the Staffordshire economy, including aims such as reshaping commercial centres, developing infrastructure, enhancing rural areas, boosting entrepreneurship and creating a skilled workforce.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council and chair of the Staffordshire Leaders’ Board, said:

“Staffordshire is already an amazing place – and it has the potential to be even more amazing. It’s our role as local authorities working together through the Staffordshire Leaders’ Board, to unlock that potential. “That’s why we’ve all committed to a joint programme of ambitious, strategically important economic projects and investments that come together to deliver more than the sum of its parts, make more of an impact on the national economy and help our business and residents to thrive. “We want town centres to be proud of so, looking through a fresh future-proof lens, we’ll regenerate and revitalise these important hubs of commerce and community. “We want to bring huge growth in jobs and homes across the county. So it’s at the forefront of our local plans, supported by investment in roads, rail, green transport and gigabit-capable broadband, to make us one of the UK’s best connected places to live and work.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The report will be debated at a meeting of the Staffordshire Leaders’ Board on Thursday (9th March).