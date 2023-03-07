A dance performance in Lichfield will celebrate the nurses of World War One who worked tirelessly caring for the soldiers who served their country.

A Kiss Goodbye remembers Edith Cavell, Mary Seacole, Florence Nightingale and Clara Barton – women and nursing pioneers who changed the course of modern medicine.

The contemporary piece is being brought to the stage at The Hub at St Mary’s on 30th March by ME Dance.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“ME Dance are making a welcome return to Lichfield – live professional dance performances are a rare thing in the city and we’re particularly delighted that they will be performing A Kiss Goodbye in the stunning surroundings of The Hub.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.