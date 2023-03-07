A Lichfield councillor’s bid to win a seat on Staffordshire County Council was dashed after he received just 110 votes in a by-election
Cllr Barry Gwilt represented Reform UK after defecting from the Conservatives recently.
But his hopes of taking a county council seat to go along with his current one at Lichfield District Council were dashed after defeat in the Watling South by-election.
Voters instead opted to hand the seat to his former party, with Alex Farrell collecting 858 votes. Labour’s Carol Dean was second with 714.
The Liberal Democrats’ Helen Miller-Viney received 160 votes, while Cllr Gwilt – who represents the Fazeley ward at Lichfield District Council, brought up the rear with 110.
Has anyone in Fazeley or Mile Oak ever seen him or his fellow Conservative – elected District Council colleague, Cllr Parton-Hughes, after they were elected in May 2019?
Looks like Mr Gwilt has jumped ship and been lost at sea. I am staggered that a Tory has been elected.