A Lichfield councillor’s bid to win a seat on Staffordshire County Council was dashed after he received just 110 votes in a by-election

Cllr Barry Gwilt represented Reform UK after defecting from the Conservatives recently.

But his hopes of taking a county council seat to go along with his current one at Lichfield District Council were dashed after defeat in the Watling South by-election.

Voters instead opted to hand the seat to his former party, with Alex Farrell collecting 858 votes. Labour’s Carol Dean was second with 714.

The Liberal Democrats’ Helen Miller-Viney received 160 votes, while Cllr Gwilt – who represents the Fazeley ward at Lichfield District Council, brought up the rear with 110.