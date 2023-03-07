A Whittington community farm is hoping for a taste of success after entering a national pie-making competition.

Andy and Annamarie Stone, from Woodhouse Community Farm, have added their handmade pies to the menu in recent times.

The popular treats proved a success after being launched at a village market in Whittington – so much so that they’ve now entered their tasty pastry int the British Pie Awards.

The event, which attracts a thousand entries, will take place in Melton Mowbray – home of the pork pie – with judging getting underway tomorrow (8th March).