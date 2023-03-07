Fire chiefs in Staffordshire are celebrating after being officially recognised as a Fostering Friendly employer.

The Fostering Network awarded the accredited status to Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts to make it easier for staff who are interesting in fostering.

Steps taken include the introduction of flexible working patterns and extra paid leave for those with commitments such as meetings with social workers and attending training sessions.

Michelle Hickmott, Assistant Chief Fire Officer at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“I’m incredibly proud of the service in being recognised as a Fostering Friendly organisation and a lot of hard work has gone into achieving this status. “Being a foster carer is truly life-changing, and being able to support our staff is incredibly important. If you have a spare room and spare time, even as little as one weekend a month, you can make a real difference to a child’s life. “There is no such thing as a typical foster carer.” Michelle Hickmott, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Mervyn Erskine, executive chair at The Fostering Network, said: “Becoming a Fostering Friendly employer is something to be really proud of.