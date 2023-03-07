Fire chiefs in Staffordshire are celebrating after being officially recognised as a Fostering Friendly employer.
The Fostering Network awarded the accredited status to Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts to make it easier for staff who are interesting in fostering.
Steps taken include the introduction of flexible working patterns and extra paid leave for those with commitments such as meetings with social workers and attending training sessions.
Michelle Hickmott, Assistant Chief Fire Officer at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:
“I’m incredibly proud of the service in being recognised as a Fostering Friendly organisation and a lot of hard work has gone into achieving this status.
“Being a foster carer is truly life-changing, and being able to support our staff is incredibly important. If you have a spare room and spare time, even as little as one weekend a month, you can make a real difference to a child’s life.
“There is no such thing as a typical foster carer.”Michelle Hickmott, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Mervyn Erskine, executive chair at The Fostering Network, said: “Becoming a Fostering Friendly employer is something to be really proud of.
“Foster carers are the bedrock of children’s social care – for the difference they make to the lives of children. It is important that this vital role is not only recognised, but also encouraged by their employers.
“By supporting existing foster carers and promoting the role to other employees, this helps to build on the thousands of extra fostering households needed in the UK, for the children who need them most.”Mervyn Erskine, The Fostering Network