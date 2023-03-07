A former councillor made “a huge contribution” to the cultural life of the region, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

Brian Pretty, who was president of Lichfield Arts, died yesterday (6th March).

As well as being a key figure in the development of festival, concerts and events across the city, he also served as representative for Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council from 1991 to 2003.

He was also a city councillor and former Mayor of Lichfield.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council said:

“I would like to express my sadness at the passing of Brian Pretty. “A stalwart of the district’s arts scene he served as honorary president of Lichfield Arts and established the city’s Real Ale, Jazz and Blues Festival and Lichfield’s Fuse Festival. “Brian made a huge contribution to the cultural life of the District and will be much missed.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

In a statement after Mr Pretty’s death, Lichfield Arts said he would be “sadly missed” after more than 50 years involved with the organisation.