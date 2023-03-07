Two Lichfield women organising a charity fundraising challenge are asking local businesses to donate an hour of their time.

The Lichfield LEJoG relay on 3rd May will see ten teams of ten riders from companies across the area take it in turns to ride exercise bikes in Market Square in an attempt to collectively pedal the length of the country.

The event is raising money for Children with Cancer UK and has been organised by Dawn Stakounis and Sharon Atkinson who are beginning their own journey from Land’s End to John O’Groats ten days later.

Dawn said:

“We’re hoping ten big-hearted businesses will swap shirts and ties for shorts and t-shirts and the stationery cupboard for stationary bikes and join us for an hour in Lichfield’s Market Square.” Dawn Stakounis

Each team will jump on exercise bikes and attempt to collectively ride 100 miles in just one hour, before handing the baton over to next business.

“No training’s required – all you’ll need is plenty of enthusiasm, a full water bottle and maybe a banana or two. “And if you’re from a small local business with fewer than ten staff, we’d still love you to join in. So, why not team-up with other small businesses to make your team?” Dawn Stakounis

The date of the event is an especially poignant one for Dawn as it marks the 34th anniversary of the death of her son, Christopher, from a brain tumour aged six.

“Christopher was a bright and bubbly boy with a wicked sense of humour. “Like so many little boys and girls his age, he was full of life and he especially loved riding around on his BMX bike. “Sadly, Christopher didn’t survive his childhood cancer, and he’ll be forever missed. But with the help of charity events like the Lichfield LEJoG Relay, continued research and advances in modern medicines means more children’s lives can be saved.” Dawn Stakounis

Each team is being asked to try to raise £1,000 in sponsorship.

Ashleigh Davies, senior sports coordinator for Children with Cancer UK, said:

“We are so grateful to Dawn and Sharon for organising the Lichfield LEJoG Relay in support of Children with Cancer UK. “Their commitment to raising funds and awareness for other families experiencing childhood cancer creates an impactful and long-standing legacy for Christopher.” Children with Cancer UK

Teams can register their interest in taking part by emailing Ian Covey at ian@lejogsisters.org.uk.