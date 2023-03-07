A man has been charged in connection with van thefts in Lichfield.

Police say a total of 20 Mercedes Sprinter vehicles and a Ford Fiesta were taken between August 2022 and January this year.

Vans were taken from locations including Lichfield and Tamworth.

Matthew John Bickley, 42, of Walsall, was arrested and has since been charged with conspiring to steal a motor vehicle.

He remains in police custody and is due to appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre today (7th March).