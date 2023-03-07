Temporary traffic lights that have caused lengthy queues at a Lichfield junction have finally been removed.
Cadent had been carrying out emergency roadworks to repair a gas leak since last week.
But despite the work being completed over the weekend, issues with their removal meant that the temporary traffic lights – and tailbacks – continued until lunchtime today (7th March) when contractors reopened the junction as normal.
A Cadent spokesperson said:
“While we understand the disruption caused by the traffic controls, these were necessary in order to ensure that our engineers were able to carry out these emergency works as safely and as quickly as possible and, as such, we thank road users and residents for their patience while this happened.”Cadent spokesperson