Tributes have been paid following the death of Lichfield Arts’ president.

Brian Pretty had supported the community arts organisation for a number of decades after beginning as a volunteer before becoming a director in the 1990s.

His role with Lichfield Arts also included helping to found the free Fuse Festival which continues to attract thousands of visitors to Beacon Park each summer.

Brian’s role also saw him spearhead a number of beer festivals in the city, including the Real Ale, Jazz and Blues Festival.

In a statement, Lichfield Arts said:

“It is with great sadness that Lichfield Arts announces the death of our president Brian Pretty. “Brian has been ill for some time and passed away peacefully yesterday. “He was a founder of Lichfield Arts some 50 years ago and in his time has been bar manager, administrator, director and president. “Brian will be sadly missed by his family and friends and also a host of Lichfield Arts artists, volunteers and audiences. “For many of us he was Lichfield Arts.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Brian also served as a member of Lichfield District Council for a number of years.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour group at the local authority, said:

“Brian was part of the Labour administration and certainly was a major advocate for the arts in Lichfield then and in the many years since he stood down as a district councillor.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

As well as his work for Lichfield Arts, Brian’s desire to promote the city continued as he also held the position of chair of the Lichfield District Tourism Association.

Among those to pay tribute was dancer Chico White who described Brian as “hardcore arts”.