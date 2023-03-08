A £1million project to revamp a key road in Lichfield is set to be rubber-stamped by council chiefs.

The “major road reconstruction” work on the Birmingham Road is part of an additional £30million investment in highways being proposed by Staffordshire County Council.

It will see improvement works carried out on the A5127 between the St John St junction and the Rotten Row junction.

The work is not believed to be connected to Lichfield District Council’s proposals to redevelop the former Friarsgate site on the Birmingham Road.

Other projects include work to repair the anti-skid surface at the pedestrian crossing on Trent Valley Lane near the Samuel Johnson Community Hospital.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“While we do have to work with the budget we have available and still fund areas such as care of the most vulnerable, this extra £30million investment of the next two years underlines our commitment to maintaining and improving our massive road network.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Under the plans, repair and resurfacing work will also take place at a number of sites across Lichfield and Burntwood. The full list of roadworks projects are available on the county council’s website.

The funding proposal will be discussed at a meeting of the cabinet on 15th March.