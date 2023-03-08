A production at the Lichfield Garrick will transport audiences to the classroom for a show full of “terrifying teachers and hopeless pupils”.

John Godber’s Teechers Leavers ’22 will be at the city theatre on 21st and 22nd March.

The show is set in Whitewall School, a struggling academy that’s failed its Ofsted.

A spokesperson said:

“Sadly, Whitewall’s led by donkeys – but enter Miss Mixon, a new drama teacher with fire in her belly, a lesson for the elite and a well ‘sick’ TikTok. “Unplug, switch off and buckle up for Teechers Leavers ’22, John Godber’s breakneck comedy about education for the haves and have nots and a generation left behind.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £22 and can be booked online.