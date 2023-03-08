A Fradley business says it has seen a 25% increase in the number of female workers it employs.

Palletways UK highlighted the figures as International Women Day takes place today (8th March).

Estimates suggest 125 million people are employed in the international logistics sector, but only 2% of those are women, although in the UK that figure stands at around 19%.

Palletways said it had 99 female employees in 2021 – a figure that rose to 124 in 2022.

Jennifer Mosley-Bradley, head of HR for Palletways UK, said:

“There is no doubt that women are under-represented in this sector which is why we have an awareness drive to bring more women into the logistics industry. “We are proud to say that our efforts are really paying dividends with such a massive year-on-year increase in female employees and we will continue to work hard to attract even more women into this exciting sector. “The initial hurdle is getting women to consider a career in the logistics in the first place which is why we are working hard to correct this gender imbalance. We increasingly find that women are intrigued by what a career in logistics could offer them and once they come on board they find that there is a world of opportunities that they never even knew existed.” Jennifer Mosley-Bradley, Palletways UK

Among the women employed is Jenny O’Brien, who has recently been promoted to head of fulfilment at the company’s Fradley Park Distribution HQ.

She joined the company 19-years ago as a customer service worker and now heads up a nine-strong team to ensure the busy centre, which houses up to 6,000 pallets at any one time, runs like clockwork.