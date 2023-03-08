Gritters are hitting the road across Staffordshire as temperatures plummet and snow continues to fall.

Crews will be gritting major routes, but drivers are being warned to take extra care.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“While it may be March, our fantastic gritting are always well prepared and ready to roll when they are needed. “The Met Office is also forecasting more snow tomorrow afternoon, continuing through the evening and overnight potentially turning increasingly to heavier snow later on. “We also monitor the conditions from our own weather stations across the county, so we get very localised information about the road conditions.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Drivers are being urged to allow extra time for journeys this evening and tomorrow morning (9th March).

“The grit does need traffic to travel over it to work effectively, so please take extra care over the next couple of days. “The most important thing is that everyone needs to get to where they need to go safely.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out more information about our gritting routes online.