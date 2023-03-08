An historian and writer will discuss her work at a talk in Lichfield.

Anna Keay’s The Restless Republic: Britain without a Crown explores the decade following the execution of King Charles I in 1649.

A spokesperson said:

“The English monarchy was quickly abolished, the House of Lords discarded and the future of the land firmly in the hands of its people. “The Restless Republic is the story of the extraordinary, experimental decade that followed. “It charts the lives of a cast of trembling visionaries and banished royalists, dextrous mandarins and bewildered bystanders, from Anna Trapnel, the young prophet whose visions transfixed the nation to William Petty, the precocious academic whose audacious enterprise to map Ireland led to the dispossession of tens of thousands.” Lichfield Literature Festival

Tickets for the Lichfield Literature Festival talk at The George Hotel at midday on 23rd March are £12 and can be booked online.