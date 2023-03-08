A drop-in event in Hints will give people the chance to find out more about work taking place to build HS2 in the region.
Representatives from the high speed rail project, including construction firm Balfour Beatty Vinci will be at Hints Village Hall on School Lane from 6pm to 8pm on 23rd March.
A spokesperson said:
“This event is an opportunity to find out more about the project and what it means for the local area.
“People will be able to talk to our experts about how we are constructing the railway, see maps and plans, and ask questions on our programme of works in more detail.”HS2 spokesperson