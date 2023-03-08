A charity is urging people to help fund their work by leaving them a gift in their will.

The plea from the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity comes as it warned income could be reduced with new data from debt support organisation StepChange suggesting 60% of residents have cut back on the money they give to charities in the past six months due to the cost of living crisis.

The lifesaving emergency service said that four out of every ten missions – each costing around £2,950 by air or £288 by land – its medics are called to are funded by gifts left in wills.

The charity has now partnered with a number of local law firms to offer a free will writing service.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“The number of people that donated to charities over Christmas fell by four million in 2022 compared with the previous year. While this statistic for a charity like ours is hugely concerning, it is understandable when times are tough. “That’s why we want to shine a spotlight on our free will writing scheme. We understand people may not be in the position to support charities if they don’t have disposable income during the here and now, but they may still want to show their support as part of their lasting legacy. “Anyone who leaves a gift in their Wwill to our charity will help contribute towards the millions of pounds we need every year to make our lifesaving missions possible. “Gifts in wills, whatever the value, are a great way to leave a long-lasting, meaningful legacy.” Emma Wood, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

More details on the free will writing service for those aged 55 and over are available at midlandsairambulance.com/freewillscheme.