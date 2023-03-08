People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to make sure they have appropriate ID in order to vote at the local elections.

Local council seats will be up for grabs on 4th May, but the rules on voting at polling stations have been changed.

People will now need to bring photographic ID such as a passport, driving licence or bus pass.

Those without a suitable document will need to apply for a voting certificate online.

Although critics have questioned whether the move will prevent some residents from casting their vote, Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said he was supportive of the switch which will apply to all future elections.