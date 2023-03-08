People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to make sure they have appropriate ID in order to vote at the local elections.
Local council seats will be up for grabs on 4th May, but the rules on voting at polling stations have been changed.
People will now need to bring photographic ID such as a passport, driving licence or bus pass.
Those without a suitable document will need to apply for a voting certificate online.
Although critics have questioned whether the move will prevent some residents from casting their vote, Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said he was supportive of the switch which will apply to all future elections.
“I fully support the Government is doing this – most European countries have insisted on this for years.
“It will reduce voter fraud which has occurred in some major conurbations and is necessary to ensure confidence in the integrity of our democracy.
“But you do need to remember to bring some approved photo ID when you vote.”Michael Fabricant
Tip of the iceberg next it will be bring ID to buy your shopping and fill up with fuel???George???
ID Cards were compulsory during the War Years and still in Circulation until 1952.
I think personally they should be Compulsory today.
They would be most help full in all Scenarios.
eg Road Accidents,MissingPersons, illegal activities etc. etc