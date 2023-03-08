A new work featuring the words of Samuel Johnson’s biographer and friend will be performed for the first time in Lichfield this weekend.

Tea with Mrs Thrale? has been written by Christine Genders, who will also perform the piece at the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum at 4.30pm on 11th March.

The artist-in-residence at the museum has drawn on the work of Hester Piozzi, as she was known in her publications, to offer an insight into the experiences of women in the 18th Century.

A spokesperson said:

“This special event will include the performance, followed by the opportunity to go behind the scenes at the museum and see some of the collection relating to Hester, and a Q&A session with an expert panel. “If you can’t make it to the museum, the performance will also be available as an online event which will be available to view anytime for a month.” Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum spokesperson

Tickets cost £8.50 and can be booked at www.samueljohnsonbirthplace.org.uk, by emailing sjmuseum@lichfield.gov.uk or calling 01543 264972.