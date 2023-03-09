A nursery in Shenstone Wood End has been rated ‘good’ by inspectors.

Ofsted’s team praised “kind and caring staff” at Jelly Totz Nursery on Birmingham Road.

The inspectors said children were able to identify with good role models at the the pre-school setting.

“Children arrive full of enthusiasm to start their day at the nursery. They are greeted warmly by the staff, who engage them in conversation. This helps them to feel welcome and valued.

“Children develop secure attachments with the kind and caring staff and close friendships with the other children.

“Staff are good role models and have high expectations for behaviour – they support children to follow the simple nursery rules and boundaries.

“Children behave well and are kind and respectful towards one another. They are well mannered and listen to what staff have to say.”

Ofsted report