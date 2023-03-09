A novelist will discuss his debut novel at a talk in Lichfield later this month.

Paterson Joseph, who as an actor has starred in Peep Show and Law and Order, has released his first book, The Secret Diaries of Charles Ignatius Sancho.

Set in 1746 Georgian London, it follows the tales of a young black man who has escaped slavery.

A spokesperson said:

“After the twinkling lights in the Fleet Street coffee shops are blown out and the great houses have closed their doors for the night, Sancho must dodge slave catchers and worse. “The man he hoped would help – a kindly duke who taught him to write – is dying. Sancho is desperate and utterly alone. “So how does Charles Ignatius Sancho meet the King, write and play highly acclaimed music, become the first black person to vote in Britain and lead the fight to end slavery? “It’s time for him to tell his story – one that begins on a tempestuous Atlantic Ocean, and ends at the very centre of London life.” Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson

Tickets for the talk at The Hub at St Mary’s on 25th March are £12. For booking details, visit the Lichfield Literature Festival website.