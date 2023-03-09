Areas blighted by HS2 works should be restored and residents compensated if reports of delays to the project see some sections abandoned altogether, Lichfield’s MP said.

National media reports say that rising costs may force bosses to push back some elements of the scheme between Birmingham and Crewe.

Work is already taking place on the section of the controversial high speed rail route in Lichfield and surrounding villages.

Michael Fabricant, Conservative MP for Lichfield, said communities deserved answers on what such delays would mean.

“I shall be asking the Government whether this marks the end of HS2 north of Birmingham for good and whether HS2 will make good the damage already done in southern Staffordshire including to my Lichfield constituency. “Simply saying the project is delayed is not good enough. The area has been blighted by whole fields turned into construction sites. “Anyone driving along the A38 between Birmingham and Burton can see for themselves the work going on near the city of Lichfield. Will these sites now be abandoned or completed? “If they are to be abandoned, will there be remedial work to restore the countryside? And what of compensation for my constituents who have had their lives and businesses wrecked by the construction work?” Michael Fabricant

Mr Fabricant said the impact of the pandemic had further diminished the business case for HS2.