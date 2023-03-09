Two schools in Burntwood have confirmed they have closed because of the weather.
Chase Terrace Academy and Erasmus Darwin Academy will not open today (9th March) after snow fell and temperatures dropped overnight.
A spokesperson for Chase Terrace Academy said:
“Due to safety on site and travelling to and from school, we have unfortunately made the decision to close to students and staff today.
“Work will be set remotely by teachers who will be available online wherever possible throughout the day.
“Mock exams scheduled to take place will be rescheduled.”Chase Terrace Academy spokesperson
Erasmus Darwin Academy said:
“We have made the decision to close the academy on the basis of safety of all staff and students travelling to and from the site.
“A letter will be sent to families providing further information.”Erasmus Darwin Academy spokesperson
Have we become a nation of snowflakes, if you’ll excuse the pun? When I was young, we wrapped up warm, put our wellies on, and got on with it. Now, when we just get cold weather and a dusting of snow, schools close and services get suspended. If we had eight foot snow drifts I could understand it, but seriously? People in places like Scandinavia must laugh their heads off at us.