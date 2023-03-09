Two schools in Burntwood have confirmed they have closed because of the weather.

Chase Terrace Academy and Erasmus Darwin Academy will not open today (9th March) after snow fell and temperatures dropped overnight.

A spokesperson for Chase Terrace Academy said:

“Due to safety on site and travelling to and from school, we have unfortunately made the decision to close to students and staff today. “Work will be set remotely by teachers who will be available online wherever possible throughout the day. “Mock exams scheduled to take place will be rescheduled.” Chase Terrace Academy spokesperson

Erasmus Darwin Academy said: