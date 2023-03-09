Councillors will debate whether or not to award funding for a community event in Lichfield.

A meeting of Lichfield City Council will decide on an application from the Darwin Park Friends group.

They are hoping to get £323 to contribute to the costs of the event at Darwin Hall.

But a report said members of the grants committee at the council had not been in favour of making the award.

“An informal view has been sought from members to assist in the Council in its deliberations. “Responses received were, on the whole, not supportive of the application, with the prevailing view that such a one-off event is not appropriate for Lichfield City Council grant funds.” Lichfield City Council report

The application will be discussed at a meeting of the city council on Monday (13th March).