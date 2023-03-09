Developers say they are “delighted” after approval was granted for the construction of 331 new homes in Lichfield.

Persimmon Homes will build the properties as part of the St Johns project to the south of the city.

The development will see an emphasis on two and three bedroom homes.

Daniel Hassall, managing director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said:

“We’re delighted to have received approval for our development at St Johns and I want to thank Lichfield District Council for their support. “Not only will the development deliver 331 quality new homes, it will also support the employment of 1,050 people, as well as providing opportunities for 11 apprentices, graduates or trainees as part of the construction process. “We’re committed to creating vibrant, successful communities and supporting more local families in getting their dream homes. “We’ll continue to work in partnership with the council and other stakeholders to ensure our development delivers quality homes for the whole community.” Daniel Hassall, Persimmon Homes

Persimmon said the development was part of a broader scheme which would see the provision of community facilities, a primary school and football pitches.