Students are being sent home from Lichfield schools after the decision was taken to close due to the weather.

King Edward VI School said conditions had become too “challenging” to remain open, while Netherstowe School also said it would shut from midday.

In a letter to parents, King Edward VI headteacher Jane Rutherford said:

“We have taken the decision to close to students. “When we opened this morning we were optimistic that the weather would clear but the conditions around site are becoming increasingly challenging. “It is becoming more challenging for students and staff to walk between buildings, the nature of our site presents significant health and safety concerns for this afternoon. “We have also consulted with local secondary schools who are following a similar approach.” Jane Rutherford, King Edward VI School

Nether Stowe School said it would provide an update on whether the school would reopen tomorrow (10th March) “as early as possible”.

The decision to close the two schools partway through the day comes after Chase Terrace Academy and Erasmus Darwin Academy in Burntwood both opted not to open their doors today.