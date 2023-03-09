The Conservatives putting forward ten female candidates in the local elections in Lichfield and Burntwood is “far from something to celebrate”, a councillor has said.

The group, who will stand for election to Lichfield District Council in May, were unveiled by the Tories on International Women’s Day yesterday (8th March).

It comes after criticism of the party by a former Conservative councillor who was forced to stand as an independent and ditched from the cabinet after questioning the decision to de-select her as a candidate in favour of “two men aged over 60”.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said it was “fitting” to announce the female candidates on International Women’s Day.

But Cllr Joanne Grange, independent representative for Chadsmead, said the fanfare was not the success the Conservatives might have thought it was.

“Team blue has only managed to find ten women to stand in the May elections in the 47 Lichfield District Council seats. How many men will they be putting forward?” “It’s a bizarre failure to highlight. Only finding candidates for a little over 20% of the seats is a long way from equity. “It’s difficult to know whether they just don’t have the candidates or whether it’s the selection process, but it’s far from something to celebrate.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

The confirmed Conservative candidates for the local elections are: