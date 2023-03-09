A new strategy will help people with mental health problems in Staffordshire supported to benefit from equal access to services and receive a timely response to crises, council chiefs have said.

Staffordshire County Council said the five-year plan, drawn up alongside the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, would aim to help people find the support they need and build “strong and resilient communities”.

The strategy has been created after consultation with residents, professionals, carers and those with mental health problems.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care, said:

“Good mental health is incredibly important, especially as around one in four people are affected by some kind of mental health issue at any time. “We need to build strong and resilient communities and individuals who are in control of their own mental wellbeing. “This new strategy, which has been produced with the NHS, local communities, mental health professionals and those who use the services and their carers, aims to help everyone improve and maintain their mental wellbeing, and help people of all ages with severe long-term mental health problems to live productive and fulfilling lives.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

The new strategy will be discussed by Staffordshire Council Council’s cabinet at a meeting on 15th March.

Dr Paul Edmondson Jones, chief medical officer at the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said: