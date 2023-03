Train passengers in Lichfield are being warned of disruption to services over the Easter period.

Network Rail engineering works will see rail replacement buses operating on Cross City Line services between Lichfield Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street from 7th April to 10th April.

Passengers needing to continue on the southern end of the line will be able to catch trains from Birmingham to stations to Redditch and Bromsgrove.

Full details can be seen on West Midlands Railway’s website.