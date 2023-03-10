A Lichfield bank has put forward a plan to remove one of its cash machines.

The HSBC branch at Market Street wants to replace two current ATMs with a single new external one.

The banking company says that the new self-service machine would be more accessible than the existing ones.

“The removal of the two existing machines on the Dam Street elevation is necessary as they have become obsolete technologically and are due to be replaced as part of a national replacement programme. “The intention is to replace two existing machines with one single machine which would be seen as a positive step in decluttering the building facade and removing the impact of items which are in conflict with enhancing the conservation area.” Planning statement

