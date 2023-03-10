Burntwood will be hoping their home support can roar them a step closer to the title when they welcome Oswestry this weekend.

The CCE Sportsway side suffered a rare defeat last time out as Luctonians ended their lengthy winning run.

But the result also opened the door for Harborne to pip them at the post as the two sides now sit level on points at the top of the table.

With the two title hopefuls clashing in the final game of the season next weekend, Burntwood will be desperate to claim a maximum points haul tomorrow (11th March).

Visitors Oswestry currently sit fifth in the table, 28 points adrift of their front-running hosts.

But with the reverse fixture in September seeing Burntwood go down 20-7, another nail-biting afternoon is in store.