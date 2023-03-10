Chasetown face another crucial test as they bid to keep their play-off hopes alive this weekend.

The Scholars welcome Gresley Rovers tomorrow (11th March) as they look to close an eight point gap on fifth placed Boldmere St Michaels with just eight games of the league campaign remaining.

They face a 16th placed Gresley side who are still seeking points to move themselves away from the wrong end of the table.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground is at 3pm. Admission is £10 adults, £7 concessions and £2 for under 16s.

Meanwhile, Rushall Olympic have been confirmed as Chasetown’s opponents in the final of the Walsall Senior Cup should Mark Swann’s men get past Tividale in the semi-final at the end of this month.