Funeral details have been confirmed following the death of the president of Lichfield Arts.
Brian Pretty’s death was announced earlier this week, with tributes describing how the former councillor had made a “huge contribution” to the cultural life of the area.
His funeral will be held at Fradley Crematorium at 10.30am on Wednesday (15th March) in Fradley.
A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:
“This will be followed by an opportunity for people to drop into The Bitter Suite between 11.30am and 4pm.
“Lichfield Arts will be organising an event in the near future to celebrate his life.”Lichfield Arts spokesperson