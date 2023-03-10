Highways chiefs say gritting crews have been working round the clock to deal with a “tough” 24 hours across Staffordshire.

Snowfall and icy conditions have forced the closure of some schools in Lichfield and Burntwood for a second day.

Staffordshire County Council said a 40-strong fleet of gritters had been busy overnight and during the morning to keep roads clear.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It has been a tough 24 hours for the crews, but as always, they do an amazing job for this council and the people of this county. “As we have seen, the weather has been quite unpredictable, ranging from bright days to rain, to sleet, to snow. “We will continue to monitor the conditions from our own weather stations across the county, so we get very localised information about the road conditions.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

With temperatures falling below zero and the potential of more snow forecast, people are being reminded to take extra care and allow extra time for their journey if they are out and about this weekend.