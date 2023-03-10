A Lichfield eatery is celebrating after winning a regional award.
Jungle Street Kitchen was named New Tourism Business of the Year at the Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards.
The business opened on Bore Street in 2021.
A spokesperson said:
“It’s been pleasing to receive such a warm response and love from the public.
“We hope to continue positively contributing to the hospitality sector and giving our customers a great experience.
“We couldn’t have done this without the hard work of our fantastic team and support from our customers in Lichfield and beyond.”Jungle Street Kitchen spokesperson