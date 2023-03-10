A Jungle Street Kitchen staff member collecting the award

A Lichfield eatery is celebrating after winning a regional award.

Jungle Street Kitchen was named New Tourism Business of the Year at the Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards. 

The business opened on Bore Street in 2021.

A spokesperson said:

“It’s been pleasing to receive such a warm response and love from the public.

“We hope to continue positively contributing to the hospitality sector and giving our customers a great experience.

“We couldn’t have done this without the hard work of our fantastic team and support from our customers in Lichfield and beyond.”

Jungle Street Kitchen spokesperson

