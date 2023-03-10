A Lichfield man will be losing his locks for charity for a third time.

Liam Thompstone will brave the barber once more on 1st July in aid of the Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as alopecia.

The organisation is also one of the largest funders of childhood cancer research in the UK and relies solely on the generosity of supporters who help the organisation to give hair and hope to thousands of children and young people.

Liam, a porter for Richard Winterton Auctioneers, has been growing his mane again for more than a year already and has another three months to go before the cut.

In addition to the hair itself, the 26-year-old hopes to raise funds and awareness for Little Princess Trust.

“This is an amazing charity and I feel extremely proud to even contribute in the littlest way for them as the work they do is truly incredible. “Times are tough and I don’t expect everyone to donate. But if you can’t donate it would mean the world if you could share and spread the word so more people can discover and learn more about this charity.” Liam Thompstone

Auctioneer Richard Winterton has pledged further support by making Little Princess Trust the company’s charity of choice from now until the hair cut in July.

The last time big-hearted Liam parted with his ponytail was back in September 2020, with colleagues, friends and family helping him raise more than £1,500 for Little Princess Trust alongside his flowing locks.

“The first time was back in 2017 when I proudly raised £315 out of a £300 target. “Then we got to 2020 and – with many delays due to Covid and lockdowns – smashed the £500 goal with an incredible amount of £1,581. “Let’s go for round three, shall we?” Liam Thompstone

To support Liam visit his online, visit online fundraising page.