Lichfield’s MP says he is pressing for a lifesaving medical service to be funded by the Government.
The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has carried out more than 72,000 missions since it was founded in 1991.
It currently operates three helicopters and three critical car road vehicles, but is funded entirely by donations.
The chair and chief executive, Keith Marriot and Hanna Sebright, met with Lichfield MP in the House of Commons this week to discuss the work of the charity and its medics.
The Conservative MP said:
“The name of the organisation emphasises that it’s a charity and receives no direct funding from the NHS – I am keen that it does so and from other Government funding sources too and will continue to press on this. I have already spoken to the Health Secretary about this.
“In the meantime, I look forward to meeting the medics and air crew at the Tatenhill airbase before too long.”Michael Fabricant