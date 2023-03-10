Lichfield’s MP says he is pressing for a lifesaving medical service to be funded by the Government.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has carried out more than 72,000 missions since it was founded in 1991.

It currently operates three helicopters and three critical car road vehicles, but is funded entirely by donations.

The chair and chief executive, Keith Marriot and Hanna Sebright, met with Lichfield MP in the House of Commons this week to discuss the work of the charity and its medics.

The Conservative MP said: