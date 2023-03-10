Speed limit signage in Whittington has had to be taken down after concerns were raised by the highways authority.

The 20mph warnings had been put up by Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council over concerns about speeding in the area.

But the signs have been removed after highways chiefs at Staffordshire County Council confirmed they had not been authorised.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“Safety on our roads is a priority to us and our parish councils are invaluable partners in alerting us to local concerns. “We are working with Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council to address these. “As the highways authority we do have a duty to ensure there are only authorised signs on our roads. “We’re now looking at exploring other road safety measures with the parish council.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

A spokesperson for Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council told Lichfield Live councillors had decided to put the signs up after “unanimously” agreeing that traffic was moving too quickly through Whittington.

“There have been numerous crashes at the Dog crossroads for example fortunately without any fatalities so far – we want to make that there are no fatalities in the future. “There is a ’20 is Plenty’ campaign in Staffordshire, which the county council seems to be ignoring, despite many other local authorities taking on board the need to encourage traffic to slow down.” Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council spokesperson

“We will try other means”

The signs were taken down after residents flagged them to the county council.

But the parish council said they would not be deterred in trying to slow down traffic through the area.