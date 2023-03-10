Poet Anthony Anaxagarou will lift the lid on his work at a talk in Lichfield.

He will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 23rd March as part of the Lichfield Literature Festival.

Anthony’s work, Heritage Aesthetics, draws on his family’s migratory history between Cyprus and the UK.

A spokesperson said:

“Spanning from the British Empire to the contemporary moment, Anthony unpacks the travelogues of colonial writers and military men alongside experiences of racism in the present. “Yet this collection never settles into being ‘about’ identity or contemporary culture. Anthony’s adept, eviscerating eye continues to complicate – looking at how perception is shaped, how we perform our politics, and how we love what is hard to love. “Offering no easy answers, he instead calls for a deeper interrogation of the ways in which we’re living and performing.” Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson

Tickets for the 2pm talk are £12 and can be booked online.