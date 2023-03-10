Police chiefs are celebrating after reaching a target to get more than 1,900 officers serving across Staffordshire.

The milestone of 1,948 was set by the national Police Uplift Programme.

But Staffordshire Police say the recruitment of more than 800 new officers since July 2019 has helped it exceed that figure and reach a headcount of 1,973.

Chief Constable Chris Noble said:

“Recruiting new officers is a crucial step in the implementation of our new policing model and we’ve been able to exceed the Government’s national targets alongside our own local aims. “While I recognise that there is still important work to be done to ensure we continue to attract the right people who are representative of all the communities we serve, we’re continuing to build a diverse and passionate workforce who are motivated by making a difference.” Chief Constable Chris Noble, Staffordshire Police

New recruits have joined through entry routes such as the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship and the Degree Holder Entry Programme.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said the growth in officer numbers would not end here.