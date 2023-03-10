Some secondary schools in Lichfield and Burntwood have closed for a second day.

Nether Stowe School had shut at lunchtime yesterday due to snowfall and icy conditions.

A statement on the school’s website said:

“Due to the deterioration in weather conditions, for the safety of students and staff school will be closed on Friday. “Information regarding online learning will be provided.” Nether Stowe School

Meanwhile, Erasmus Darwin Academy confirmed it would also be closed for a second day running.

“Due to the deteriorating weather conditions we have made the decision to close the academy today. “Work will be set online for students.” Erasmus Darwin Acamemy

Chase Terrace Academy is also closed once more.