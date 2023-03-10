Some secondary schools in Lichfield and Burntwood have closed for a second day.
Nether Stowe School had shut at lunchtime yesterday due to snowfall and icy conditions.
A statement on the school’s website said:
“Due to the deterioration in weather conditions, for the safety of students and staff school will be closed on Friday.
“Information regarding online learning will be provided.”Nether Stowe School
Meanwhile, Erasmus Darwin Academy confirmed it would also be closed for a second day running.
“Due to the deteriorating weather conditions we have made the decision to close the academy today.
“Work will be set online for students.”Erasmus Darwin Acamemy
Chase Terrace Academy is also closed once more.
“Due to the sudden deterioration in the weather, we have unfortunately made the decision to close today.
“Work will be provided to pupils online.”Chase Terrace Academy
My School never closed once due to bad weather. They decided we were safer in school rather than being turfed out into the “deteriorating weather event” and loads of parents leaving work to park their cars dangerously on roads, pavements, somebody elses parking place or driveway in order to collect their child. Oh or like Lichfield yesterday where loads of teenagers were wandering around into shops, hurling snow at each other and kicking puddles at each other. Much safer than staying in school. School motto these day…thou must not injure yourself at school due to insurance claims…go out of school instead.
When I was a lad we used to live in a hole in the road and in winter we used to have to clear 8 foot snowdrifts with our bare hands to get to school. Tell young people that these days and they won’t believe you.