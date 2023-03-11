A Burntwood construction company has launched a new website to highlight apprenticeship and graduate opportunities.

Family-owned Tara Group, which is made up of companies such as Cameron Homes, Chasetown Civil Engineering and Keon Homes, currently employs more than 250 people.

The business has now launched a Tara Talent website to highlight available opportunities.

Carli Gallier, people manager at Tara Group, said:

“We’re really proud of the opportunities that we offer to the next generation of talent looking to take their first step into the construction industry. “Launching our new Tara Talent website allows us to reach even more people looking to enter the industry securing themselves a lifelong career and dispel some of the myths that are associated with the industry.” Carli Gallier, Tara Group

A graduate programme run by the company allows candidates to spend time with every team in the company over a two year period.

Current graduate trainee, Charlie Green, said:

“My time here has far exceeded any expectations. “The graduate scheme has given me the opportunity to rotate around the business spending time with multiple departments to learn from specialists in every field before settling into a final role. “In construction, every day is different as you’re working in a challenging and varied environment. “The support and training I have been given has allowed me to embrace the challenge, make a real contribution and take on further responsibilities whilst continuing to learn and progress through the programme.” Charlie Green, Tara Group

More details are available on the Tara Talent website.