Campaigners say delays to HS2 is “like fiddling while Rome burns”.

The Government has confirmed plans to re-phase the controversial high speed railing, which will cut through parts of Lichfield and surrounding villages.

It means some phases of the scheme will be pushed back.

Penny Gaines, chair of the Stop HS2 campaign group, said the latest about-turn demonstrated why the entire project should be scrapped.

“The latest Government statement is another blatant attempt to pretend everything is fine with HS2, just a bit of delay and cost pressure. “Every single time the Government have tried to keep the budget down, they have either increased the cost or dropped parts of the project, or both. And the latest announcement continues this. “With the so called re-phasing of the Birmingham to Crewe section, the delays and downgrading of other parts of the project, the government is spending tens of billions to have a railway with two Birmingham stations and one in the suburbs of London. “Rather than adding more delays to supposedly save costs, the Government should cancel HS2 in its entirety, ensure that the people who have lost homes and businesses to HS2 are paid in full the compensation they are due, and the damage to the environment that has already been done is made good. “Simply delaying it is like fiddling while Rome burns.” Penny Gaines, Stop HS2

Lichfield’s MP has called for answers for those local communities who have been blighted by HS2 preparatory works.

Stop HS2 founder Joe Rukin said: