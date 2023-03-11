More than £21,000 could be awarded to upgrade the sound system at a Lichfield venue if councillors give the funding the green light.

The Hub at St Mary’s is hoping to secure Community Infrastructure Levy money from Lichfield City Council for the project.

A report to a meeting of the council said:

“The Hub has sought expert advice from sound engineers and audio/cabling experts in order to cost a project to improve the sound infrastructure in the building. “The suggested specification includes sound desk, microphones, speakers and cabling, plus optional trussing and further equipment. “The cost of the overall project has been quoted at a little under £30,000, but without the optional items, the cost is £21,464.64. “The recommendation to council is for an allocation to cover the core elements rather than including optional elements.” Report to Lichfield City Council

The funding bid will be decided at a meeting of Lichfield City Council on Monday (13th March).